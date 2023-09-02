Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, September 2

Those looking to set daily fantasy lineups on Saturday are in luck, as a night-heavy schedule around MLB means we’ve got just about a full dance card to choose from. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games, with action getting underway at 7:10 p.m. With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help you narrow it down with three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, September 2

Seattle Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Julio Rodriguez ($6,400)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,700)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,600)

Dylan Moore ($3,600)

The Mariners lineup has crushed just about everybody in the second half, but they’ve been especially deadly against lefties, with a .319/.405/.531 as a team since August 1. That should mean big things against struggling Mets southpaw David Peterson, who carries a 5.23 ERA for the season into tonight’s contest. Thrust back into the rotation after New York traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, Peterson dominated the woeful Angels but has been mediocre in his other four starts, with a 7.53 FIP and .950 OPS allowed. Rodriguez is on an all-time heater right now (.365/.423/.635 since the break) and is a must in every stack, while Hernandez has an .882 OPS against lefties this year. Moore could be a great value play, as he’s locked into playing time against left-handers and has a .912 OPS over his last 10 games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies

George Springer ($5,100)

Davis Schneider ($5,000)

Whit Merrifield ($4,900)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,500)

Toronto racked up 13 runs in its first game at Coors Field on Friday, and they should be able to put up a crooked number again on Saturday night. The Rockies will send lefty Ty Blach to the mound, and his .315 expected batting average and 5.88 expected ERA do not bode well against this righty-heavy Jays lineup. Schneider remains scorching hot, with a 1.379 OPS over his first 15 games that rises to 1.565 against lefties. Springer and Merrifield each tallied three hits last night, while Kirk — finally showing signs of life at the plate with seven hits in his last four games — is locked into playing time with Danny Jansen fracturing his finger this week.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

Marcus Semien ($6,100)

Adolis Garcia ($5,400)

Mitch Garver ($3,900)

Robbie Grossman ($3,000)

Keuchel has been a pleasant surprise for the Twins over the past few weeks, but he has a full two-run gap between his actual ERA (3.50) and his expected ERA (5.51). The veteran lefty looks like pretty much the same pitcher who put up a dreadful 9.20 ERA last season, and I’m betting his regression begins on Saturday against a righty-heavy Rangers lineup that’s looking to break out of its late-summer swoon. Garver (.936 OPS against southpaws) and Grossman (.889) in particular represent good value at their current salaries, while Garcia still packs as much power/speed potential as anyone.