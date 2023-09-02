Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Dodgers on Saturday, September 2

The Atlanta Braves (89-45) look to make it an impressive three in a row against the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. It’ll be a battle of rookies on the mound, with Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.50 ERA) going for the Braves against young Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.63).

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Braves at -115 and the Dodgers at -105. The run total is set at 10.

Braves-Dodgers picks: Saturday, September 2

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Yonny Chirinos (elbow), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), DH JD Martinez (groin), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Emmet Sheehan

Elder looked excellent at home in August, but struggled in his three road outings. In his latest road start, he let up eight hits and four earned runs in six innings against the Rockies. Before that, he conceded five earned runs in as many innings on a road trip facing the Pirates. He wrapped up August with a 4.88 ERA for the month. When Elder faced the Dodgers in May, he let up one earned run in seven innings, recording six strikeouts.

With L.A. wanting to give Bobby Miller and the rest of its thin rotation an extra day of rest, the Dodgers will call Sheehan back up for another go-round in the Majors. The righty had a few rough starts in July but pitched well in two appearances before being sent back down to Triple-A, throwing five shutout innings against the Reds and then four innings of two-run ball against the A’s. The 23-year-old pitched to a sparkling 1.86 ERA in Double-A but hasn’t found the same success in limited innings at Triple-A.

Over/Under pick

With totals of 15 and nine over the last two games and by far the shakiest pitching matchup of the series on tap, I’m backing the under here today — both Elder and Sheehan have given cause for concern of late, and these lineups are arguably the two best in the entire sport. The league has adjusted to Elder, while Sheehan hasn’t shown the goods yet to navigate an offense as deep as Atlanta’s.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves are cooking with gas right now, and I think they earn a series win tonight. With the way they’re swinging the bats, they’ll be tougher than any test Sheehan has seen so far in his career, and I don’t think the Dodgers will be able to keep up.

Pick: Braves -115