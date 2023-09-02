Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Diamondbacks on Saturday, September 2

The Baltimore Orioles (83-51) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-65) in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Chase Field. Kyle Bradish (9-6, 3.03 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles, and Slade Cecconi (0-0., 2.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona enters as -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the O’s coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Diamondbacks picks: Saturday, September 2

Injury report

Orioles

Out: SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Felix Bautista (UCL(, OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm),

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Tommy Henry (elbow), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Austin Adams (ankle), RP Drey Jameson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Slade Cecconi

Bradish continues to look sharp on the mound. He wrapped up August with an ERA of 2.12 for the month over 29.2 innings across five starts. His strikeout numbers are high — he recorded 35 in the month — and he let up just two homers. He has not yet pitched against the Diamondbacks this season.

Cecconi has pitched in just five games this season, and has started just three of them. His three starts lasted 4.2, 4.0, and 5.2 innings, respectively. His strikeout numbers are fairly low, and he is leaning on his defense to help out, but he still finished the month of August with a 2.57 ERA over 21 innings on the mound.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 6, and I like the under again here. The D-Backs are going to struggle to find their footing against Bradish, and Cecconi has looked solid in his limited outings. The Orioles will likely be able to get more than the two runs they added up yesterday, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to hit the over.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks won the first game of the series, 4-2, but I like the Orioles to take the second on the road. Bradish simply won’t be stopped on the mound, and with his strikeout numbers, he should be able to limit an Arizona team that has averaged just 1.67 runs over their last three outings. The Orioles’ batting lineup does well on the road and should be able to take care of the inexperienced Cecconi.

Pick: Orioles +105