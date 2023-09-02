Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Brewers on Saturday, September 2

The Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Colin Rea (5-5, 5.11) will pitch for the Brewers.

Philly enters as -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +120. The total is set at 9.

Phillies-Brewers picks: Saturday, September 2

Injury report

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suárez (right hamstring strain)

Brewers

Out: SP Adrian Houser (right elbow effusion), SP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement), OF Blake Perkins (left oblique strain), RP J.C. Mejía (right shoulder inflammation), DH Jesse Winker (back spasms), RP Aaron Ashby (left shoulder), CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Nola vs. Colin Rea

Nola looked great at home throughout August, but has been struggling on the road this season. In his latest road start, he let up four earned runs and four walks in five innings against the Blue Jays. In July, he kept the Brewers to two earned runs over 7.1 innings, recording six strikeouts.

Rea has been in Triple-A for most of the month of August after a disastrous outing against the Pirates at the start of the month. In four innings, he let up eight hits and six earned runs, recording three walks and two strikeouts. Earlier this season, he faced the Phillies and conceded two earned runs in five innings.

Over/Under pick

With Rea returning from a Triple-A stint and Nola’s struggles on the road, the over seems like a lock for this game. Yesterday’s total was 12, and the Phillies rank in the top 10 in MLB in runs per game. This should be a high-scoring affair, and a fun one to watch to kick off Labor Day weekend.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Brewers won the first game of the series, 7-5, and I’m riding with them again for the second game. It’s a bit risky with Rea returning to the mound, but in a high-scoring slugfest, I think the home team can take this one. Nola has not been performing well on the road, and the Brewers have scored five or more runs in six of their last eight games. They’ll need to lean on their offense for this one.

Pick: Brewers +120