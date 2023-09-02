US Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, September 2

The third round of 2023 U.S. Open women’s singles matches will continue on Saturday, September 2. There will be eight matches, and there will be 11 seeded players in action. The matches start early at 11 a.m. ET and will run throughout the day, with the last one scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

The highest-seeded player on Saturday is No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She won in the first round in straight sets against Maryna Zanevska and followed it up with a straight-set victory over Jodie Burrage in the second. Sabalenka will face Clara Burel and is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -1600, with Burel as the +800 underdog.

The highest-seeded American in the bracket is No. 3 Jessica Pegula. She will face off against No. 26 Elina Svitolina. Pegula has yet to drop a set, winning 6-2, 6-2 over Camila Giorgi in the first round and 6-3,6-1 over Patricia Maria Tig in the second. Pegula has the sixth-best odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open. She has +1400 odds, while Svitolina is installed at +5000.

US Open women’s schedule: Saturday, September 2

11:00 a.m.

#13 Daria Kasatkina vs. Greet Minnen — Court 17

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Clara Burel — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:30 p.m.

#14 Liudmila Samsonova vs. #17 Madison Keys — Louis Armstrong Stadium

2:00 p.m.

#23 Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti — Court 5

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. #26 Elina Svitolina — Arthur Ashe Stadium

6:00 p.m.

Katie Boulter vs. Peyton Stearns — Grandstand

7:00 p.m.

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #31 Marie Bouzkova — Arthur Ashe Stadium

9:00 p.m.

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. #22 Ekaterina Alexandrova — Louis Armstrong Stadium