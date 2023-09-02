US Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, September 2

The 2023 US Open continues on Friday with the third round of the men’s draw continuing in Flushing, NY. Eight matches will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the day.

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a second-straight US Open title as he will facd No. 26 Daniel Evans at noon ET. The world’s top ranked player was able to put down Lloyd Harris in straight sets during their second round matchup on Thursday. He is 2-0 against Evans for his career, last defeating him in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open this past April. Alcaraz is a heavy -5000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Evans is a +1400 underdog.

Just one competitor from the United States will compete on Saturday as Michael Mmoh will face Jack Draper. Draper is a -300 favorite while Mmoh is a +235 underdog. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 6 Jannik Sinner, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev will also be in action throughout the day.

All times below are ET. All matches will air on the ESPN network and via live stream at WatchESPN.

US Open men’s schedule: Saturday, September 2

11:00 a.m.

Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper — Grandstand

12:00 p.m.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #26 Daniel Evans — Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:30 p.m.

#16 Cameron Norrie vs. Matteo Arnaldi — Court 17

1:00 p.m.

#8 Andrey Rublev vs. Arthur Rinderknech — Grandstand

2:00 p.m.

#6 Jannik Sinner vs. Stan Wawrinka — Louis Armstrong Stadium

5:00 p.m.

#13 Alex De Minaur vs. #23 Nicolas Jarry — Court 17

7:00 p.m.

#12 Alexander Zverev vs. #19 Grigor Dimitrov — Louis Armstrong Stadium

8:30 p.m.

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Sebastian Baez — Arthur Ashe Stadium