Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The middleweight division gets a mid-Saturday spotlight when Liam Smith and Chris Eubank, Jr. face off in a rematch of their fight earlier this year. The bout will get going around 5 p.m. on ESPN+ in Manchester, England.

These two fought in a January bout that featured some serious fireworks by the end. Smith came in as a +200 underdog but managed the upset with a fourth round stoppage. In the return bout, Smith is a -170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Eubank is a +135 underdog.

The favored outcome is a Smith stoppage at +140, followed by a Eubank decision at +275. A Smith decision is +300 and a Eubank stoppage is +450. Smith has won 20 of his 33 career victories by stoppage while Eubank has stopped the fight in 23 of his 32 wins.

We’ll be providing updates throughout the bout with round-by-round scoring and a final result.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD