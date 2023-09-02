How much are Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. getting paid for Saturday’s middleweight bout

Chris Eubank, Jr. and Liam Smith square off on Saturday, September 2 in a rematch of their controversial February fight. Smith claimed a fourth-round TKO, but questions remain about an elbow that helped. The rematch will air on ESPN+ with ring walks expected in the 5 p.m. ET hour.

Eubank reportedly earned more than Smith in their first bout, claiming a $1 million guarantee plus 60% of the PPV bonus. The report indicated Smith earned a little over $500,000 plus 40% of the PPV pot.

This time around, one report has the two fighters each earning a $1 million in guaranteed money. Eubank was the a-side the first time around with -280 odds to win, while Smith was +200. This time around, Smith is a -170 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Eubank is a +135 underdog.

Smith is currently No. 4 in the Ring Magazine middleweight rankings, while Eubank is No. 9. Smith’s highest ranking in the sanctioning bodies is No. 2 in the WBO. Eubank is fifth in the WBC rankings.