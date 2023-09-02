Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

There will be no titles on the line when middleweights Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. fight Saturday, September 2 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) has a TKO victory over Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) from earlier this year and Eubank Jr. promises payback in their scheduled 12-round bout.

How to watch Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

The televised portion of the main card begins at 2 p.m ET, the main event is expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast.

Fighter history

Eubank Jr., from East Sussex, England, is a former IBO super middleweight champion and won the WBA interim middleweight championship on December 7, 2019 against Matt Korobov. During a 17-month layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic he was stripped of his title status. Among Eubank Jr’s notable wins is Liam Williams, Arthur Abraham and James DeGale. He was unssuccessful in his challenge against former world champion Billy Joe Saunders;.

Smith, from Liverpool, is a former WBO light middleweight champion. The 35-year-old won the title from John Thompson on October 10, 2015 and made two successful title defenses before losing the belt in a unification bout against Canelo Alvarez on September 17, 2016. Smith tried to regain the title, but lost a decision to Jaime Munguia on July 21, 2018. Smith has won four straight fights, all by TKO. His notable wins include Liam Williams, who he beat twice, and Jesse Vargas.

Fight odds

Smith is a -160 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Eubank Jr. is the underdog at +125.

Full card for Liam Smih vs. Chris Eubank Jr.