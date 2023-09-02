Full undercard for Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 middleweight fight

There are no titles on the line and none necessary when long-time rivals Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) battle in a 12-round middleweight bout. The fight will take place Saturday, September 2 from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

It’s a rematch of the first fight in January when Smith earned a fourth-round TKO victory. A flurry of punches that Eubank claims began with an illegal elbow to the head.

ESPN+ will broadcast the full card beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Eubank Jr., from East Sussex, England, is a former IBO super middleweight champion and won the WBA interim middleweight championship on December 7, 2019 against Matt Korobov. During a 17-month layoff during the COVID-19 pandemic he was stripped of his title status.

Smith, from Liverpool, is a former WBO light middleweight champion. The 35-year-old won the title from John Thompson on October 10, 2015 and made two successful title defenses before losing the belt in a unification bout against Canelo Alvarez on September 17, 2016. Smith tried to regain the title, but lost a decision to Jaime Munguia on July 21, 2018.

Smith is a -160 favorite aT DraftKings Sportsbook while Eubank Jr. is the underdog at +125.

Full Card for Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2