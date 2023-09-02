Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will begin their 2023 campaign against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 and the game will air on the SEC Network. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has been coy about who the team’s starting quarterback is, but we’ll find out Saturday.

Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) had a rather disappointing season by their standards, going 11-2 and failing to win the SEC West Division outright or advance to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide will be motivated and have a roster full of stars on both sides of the ball.

Middle Tennessee (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) is coming off of an 8-5 season where they had a victory over the Miami Hurricanes and closed the year winning four straight including a 25-23 win over San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl. Middle Tennessee lost 37-10 to Alabama in the last meeting between the teams (2015).

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -40

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: OFF