North Carolina vs. South Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

It will be a classic ACC vs. SEC battle in the Carolinas when the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Week 1 primetime showdown is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. The Tar Heels are looking to take the next step forward with Drake Maye at the helm. South Carolina ended 2022 on a hot streak behind their quarterback Spencer Rattler.

A very promising 2022 season for North Carolina (0-0, 0-0 ACC) ended with a thud and four straight losses for 9-5 close. Maye is battling with USC’s Caleb Williams to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Tar Heels have the talent to be considerd a dark horse to win the ACC, they just need to put it together.

South Carolina (0-0, 0-0 SEC) closed the 2022 strong with wins over Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season and give the Gamecocks consecutive wins over top 10 opponents for the first time in program history. Rattler had an up and down first season at South Carolina, but something seemed to click over the fiinal three games.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -2.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -135, South Carolina +114