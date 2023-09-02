West Virginia vs. Penn State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to Happy Valley to take on the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Week 1 matchup at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Penn State will look to improve on their Rose Bowl championship last season.

Penn State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)is coming off of an 11-2 season with a win over the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. It was the Nittany Lions best season since 2019 and got head coach James Franklin off the hot seat. Penn State will be led by the amazing running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicolas Singleton.

West Virginia (0-0m, 0-0 Big 12) did not make a bowl game last season after going 5-7, despite wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Head coach Neal Brown needs something good to happen this year if he expects to be around in 2024.

West Virginia vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -20.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Penn State -1450, West Virginia +850