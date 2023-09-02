Nevada vs. USC: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 6 USC Trojans and Nevada Wolf Pack wiill meet up in a Week 1 game at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. It coud be another showcase for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

USC (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) got their 2023 season started last week with a 56-28 win over San Jose State in “week zero”. Questions about the Trojans defense remain after giving up 396 yards, but the offense remains great. Williams was spectacular with four touchdown passes and Zachariah Branch looked like the next big thing with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a touchdown reception.

Nevada (0-0, 0-0 MWC) is coming off of a rough 2-10 season with an 0-8 record in the Mountain West. That was head coach Ken Wilson’s first year, so he will hope to turn things around in 2023. The Wolf Pack are 0-5 against USC, but the last game between the two teams was in 1929.

Nevada vs. USC

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: N/A

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -38

Total: 66

Moneyline: Off