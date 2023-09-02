UT-Martin vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and UT-Martin Skyhawks meet up in Week 1 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network and SEC Network Extra. The Bulldogs will begin their quest for a third consecutive college football playoff championship behind new starting quarterback Carson Beck.

Georgia (0-0, 0-0 SEC) is coming off of a dominating 15-0 season that culminated with a 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship game. The Bulldogs have lost plenty of starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Stetson Bennett. But Georgia is beyond the point of a rebuild, the Bulldogs just reload and will unleash a new group of potential All-SEC and All-America candidates.

UT-Martin (0-0, 0-0 OVC) is opening under head coach Jason Simpson for the 18th season. The Skyhawks play in the FCS Ohio Valley Conference for football. UT-Martin finished 7-4 last season. The Skyhawks has faced SEC opposition in recent years with lopsided results. UT-Martin has been outscored 161-34 in its past three games against SEC opponents.

UT-Martin vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network/SEC Network Extra

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Projected at -52

Total: TBA