Boise State vs. Washington: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The Boise State Broncos and No. 10 Washington Huskies meet up in Week 1 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Boise State (0-0, 0-0 MWC) went 10-4 in 2022. They reached the Mountain West championship game and ultimately fell to Fresno State, but won their bowl game over North Texas. Running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, who combined for over 2,500 yards last season, both return and make the Broncos a real ground threat on offense.

Washington (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) had a rough two-game stretch last year that provided their only two losses of the season — one against UCLA, and an inexplicable one against Arizona State. They ended up defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl and grabbed three ranked regular season wins. With QB Michael Penix, Jr. returning, the Huskies are looking for a Pac-12 title this year.

Boise State vs. Washington

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -14

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Washington -625, Boise State +455