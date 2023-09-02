Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 1 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Indiana has not defeated Ohio State since 1988.

Ohio State (0-0, 0-0 B1G) kicks off its fifth season under head coach Ryan Day, who has led the Buckeyes to a 45-6 record in his tenure. Star quarterback CJ Stroud is gone after being selected second overall in the draft, but the Buckeyes return WR Marvin Harrison and RB TreVeyon Henderson this season. OSU reached the college football playoff last season and fell to eventual national champion Georgia.

Indiana (0-0, 0-0 B1G) went 4-8 in 2023 after starting things off 3-0. They defeated Illinois and Michigan State in conference play. The Hoosiers hit the transfer portal in the offseason, and gained a new starting quarterback in former Tennessee Vol Tayven Jackson. The Hoosiers are looking to break .500 this season.

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: OSU -30.5

Total: 59

Moneyline: OSU -8000, IU +2200