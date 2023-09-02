East Carolina vs. Michigan: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The East Carolina Pirates and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 1 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Peacock. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be missing from the sidelines after the school self-imposed a three-game ban following an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

East Carolina (0-0, 0-0 AAC) went 8-5 in 2022, crushing Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl after grabbing wins over BYU and UCF and handing NC State a very close call. The Pirates will need to rebuild somewhat this season after losing plenty of starters in the offseason, but could contend in the AAC.

Michigan (0-0, 0-0 B1G) had one of its best seasons of the 21st century in 2022, going undefeated in the regular season with a win over Ohio State and taking home the Big Ten title. They fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but return quarterback JJ McCarthy and powerhouse running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines will have their sights set on the CFP for the second consecutive year.

East Carolina vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -36

Total: 52