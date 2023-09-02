Colorado vs. TCU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 1 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Colorado (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) enters the 2023 with nowhere to go but up. They won just a single game last season and were 2-10 against the spread in 2022. First-year coach Deion Sanders is hoping to turn things around for the Buffs before they head to the Big 12 next season.

TCU (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off their best season in history after beating Michigan in the CFP semifinals and reaching the national championship game. The Horned Frogs will be starting over without several of last year’s big stars after they lost Max Duggan, Quentin Johnson, and Kendre Miller to the draft.

TCu enters as a 20.5-point favorite, with the total set at 63.5.

Colorado vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, September 2

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox.com or Fox Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -20.5

Total: 63

Moneyline: TCU -1-50, Colorado +675