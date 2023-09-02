 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia vs. Tennessee: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

Virginia and Tennessee face off Saturday, September 2 in Week 1. Here’s when and how to watch the matchup from anywhere

By Grace McDermott
Tennessee Spring Football Game Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Virginia Cavaliers and No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 1 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Virginia (0-0, 0-0 ACC) went 3-7 in 2022, winning one conference game under first-year head coach Tony Elliott. The Cavs called off the last two games of their season after three members of the football team were killed in a mass shooting on campus.

Tennessee (0-0, 0-0 SEC) made a huge mark last year with wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama, and eventually Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and star wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt have all left for the NFL in the offseason.

Tennessee is a 28-point favorite, with the total set at 56.

Virginia vs. Tennessee

Date: Saturday, September 2
Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -28
Total: 56
Moneyline: Tennessee -5000, Virginia +1800

