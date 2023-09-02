Predicting who will win every fight for UFC Fight Night in Paris

UFC Fight Night takes place this Saturday, September 2 live from Accor Arena in France. The preliminary card gets going at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card features a heavyweight battle between #2 Ciryl Gane and #7 Serghei Spivac. This portion of the event will start at 3 p.m. and will also be streamed on ESPN+.

The co-main event features a women’s flyweight matchup, that sees #3 Manon Fiorot enter as a -198 favorite to win while her opponent #2 Rose Namajunas is a +164 underdog, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the main event Gane is the favored fighter with -198 odds to win, followed by Spivac who is a +164 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Gane knockout (-105).

Down below we make some picks and predictions for Saturday’s action.

UFC Fight Night predictions

#2 Ciryl Gane vs. #7 Serghei Spivac

Gane should be eager to restore his image after faltering to Jon Jones at UFC 285. Spivac is not an easy opponent, as the 28-year-old has won his last three in the octagon. This one will come down to how well Gane can press the issue and land a big time strike to test the chin of Spivac. Gane’s superior hand speed and ability to punch at distance overwhelms Spivac and that win-streak gets snapped.

Prediction: Gane by knockout

#3 Manon Fiorot vs. #2 Rose Namajunas

Fiorot wants a flyweight title shot down the road and what better way to do so then by knocking off former champion Namajunas. Fiorot has showcased big fight skills, dominating her last five opponents. I’m expecting a passing of the torch so to speak, Fiorot wins this big.

Prediction: Fiorot by knockout

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Matchup of the night in my opinion, two highly skilled fighters who play to their strengths. Saint-Denis is a warrior who has reeled off three-straight wins, two coming by submission. Moises knows a thing or two about grappling, his last two have also come by way of submission.

Prediction: Saint-Denis by unanimous decision

#8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

Oezdemir has cemented top-10 status in the light heavyweight division, going 6-6 in his UFC career. Guskov joins the long list of fighters making their debut on this card. Both men can land real haymakers and one play is to take the under on 1.5 rounds.

Prediction: Oezdemir by knockout

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Gomis has two decision wins at the UFC level, defeating Francis Marshall in April. Ghemmouri is making his first UFC appearance, after a 12-1 record fighting out of several rising promotions. Gomis octagon experience gives him the upper hand.

Prediction: Gomis by unanimous decision

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Two fighters each making their first appearance in the UFC, Charriere is fighting out of France with experience in Cage Warriors events. Zecchini is representing Italy and has fought in the Venator fighting club.

Prediction: Charriere by unanimous decision

Taylor Lapilus vs. Cafolan Loughran

Lapilus returns to the UFC after a seven-year absence. Loughran is a highly regarded prospect, who has gone 8-0, winning his last four appearances in Cage Warriors by knockout. Octagon experience combined with a home crowd advantage will allow Lapilus to outlast Loughran.

Prediction: Lapilus by unanimous decision

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Loosa is a versatile fighter who likes to mix in grappling along with striking ability. McKee returns to the UFC after an 0-2 stint that included a first-round loss to Khamzat Chimaev. He’s put in work at several Cage Warriors events but Loosa is very sharp.

Prediction: Loosa by knockout

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Edwards enters on a three-fight winning streak as Cornolle makes her debut in this one. After early struggles, Edwards has improved vastly in her last few bouts and the experience gap will be too much for Cornolle to overcome.

Prediction: Edwards by unanimous decision

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Basharat has never lost in the octagon and faces a good test in Rodrigues. His height (5’8”) and reach (71”) advantages will be needed to overcome the absolute knockout power Rodrigues brings to the table. This is sure to be a back-and-forth type of fight.

Prediction: Basharat by unanimous decision

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Cavalcanti is making her debut, filling in for Hailey Cowan who withdrew due to injury. Fairn has an 0-3 record in the UFC, two of those three losses have come by first-round stoppage. Expect the young prospect in Cavalcanti to firmly outstrike Fairn.

Prediction: Cavalcanti by unanimous decision