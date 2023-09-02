Odds for UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane-Serghei Spivac on Saturday, September 2

A battle of top 10 heavyweights highlights UFC Fight Night this Saturday, September 2, as #2 Ciryl Gane takes on #7 Serghei Spivac live from Accor Arena in France. The main event card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card starts at 3 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Gane (11-2) steps into the octagon for the first time since losing to Jon Jones at UFC 285 in a bout for the interim UFC heavyweight title. He’s been great against all other competitors in the division except Jones and Francis Ngannou. In his career he has notable wins over the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Spivac (16-3) enters this fight winning his last three in convincing fashion. At UFC 272 he defeated Greg Hardy by first-round TKO and followed that up with a second-round TKO win over Augusto Sakai. In his most recent fight he stopped Derrick Lewis with a first-round submission.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds, available at Draftkings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Ciryl Gane: -166
Sergei Spivac: +140
Manon Fiorot: -185
Rose Namajunas: +154
Benoit Saint-Denis: -155
Thiago Moises: +130
Volkan Oezdemir: -185
Bogdan Guskov: +154
Yanis Ghemmouri: +240
William Gomis: -298
Preliminary card
Morgan Charriere: -340
Manolo Zecchini: +270
Taylor Lapilus: -108
Caolan Loughran: -112
Ange Loosa: -180
Rhys McKee: +150
Nora Cornolle: -108
Joselyne Edwards: -112
Farid Basharat: -325
Kleydson Rodrigues: +260
Jacqueline Cavalcanti: -375
Zarah Fairn Dos Santos: +295