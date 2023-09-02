Odds for UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane-Serghei Spivac on Saturday, September 2

A battle of top 10 heavyweights highlights UFC Fight Night this Saturday, September 2, as #2 Ciryl Gane takes on #7 Serghei Spivac live from Accor Arena in France. The main event card begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card starts at 3 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Gane (11-2) steps into the octagon for the first time since losing to Jon Jones at UFC 285 in a bout for the interim UFC heavyweight title. He’s been great against all other competitors in the division except Jones and Francis Ngannou. In his career he has notable wins over the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Spivac (16-3) enters this fight winning his last three in convincing fashion. At UFC 272 he defeated Greg Hardy by first-round TKO and followed that up with a second-round TKO win over Augusto Sakai. In his most recent fight he stopped Derrick Lewis with a first-round submission.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds, available at Draftkings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Ciryl Gane: -166

Sergei Spivac: +140

Manon Fiorot: -185

Rose Namajunas: +154

Benoit Saint-Denis: -155

Thiago Moises: +130

Volkan Oezdemir: -185

Bogdan Guskov: +154

Yanis Ghemmouri: +240

William Gomis: -298

Preliminary card

Morgan Charriere: -340

Manolo Zecchini: +270

Taylor Lapilus: -108

Caolan Loughran: -112

Ange Loosa: -180

Rhys McKee: +150

Nora Cornolle: -108

Joselyne Edwards: -112

Farid Basharat: -325

Kleydson Rodrigues: +260

Jacqueline Cavalcanti: -375

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos: +295