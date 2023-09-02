 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of of the grandstands during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington on Saturday for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. The Lady in Black will host the event on Saturday, September 2, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race runs 200 miles, with 147 laps of the 1.366-mile course. It’s the second race of the year at Darlington. Kyle Larson won the spring race in May. A year ago, Noah Gragson won the fall race and Justin Allgaier won the spring race. It generally runs right around two hours, give or take.

The starting lineup for the race will be settled Saturday morning at qualifying. This year’s race will include several big names from the Cup Series. Larson is back to try and secure a sweep of the Darlington Xfinity races, and he’s joined by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. All are among the favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying, with Larson leading at +180, Hamlin next at +250, and Busch at +600. Allgaier has the best odds to win among the Xfinity Series regulars.

How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Starting lineup

2023 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 John H. Nemechek 20
2 Denny Hamlin 19
3 Justin Allgaier 7
4 Cole Custer 0
5 Sam Mayer 1
6 Daniel Hemric 11
7 Josh Berry 8
8 Brandon Jones 9
9 Austin Hill 21
10 Chandler Smith 16
11 Sammy Smith 18
12 Kyle Larson 17
13 Parker Kligerman 48
14 Kyle Busch 10
15 Riley Herbst 98
16 Sheldon Creed 2
17 Corey Heim 24
18 Brett Moffitt 25
19 Parker Retzlaff 31
20 Ryan Sieg 39
21 Ross Chastain 91
22 Rajah Caruth 45
23 Anthony Alfredo 78
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Jeremy Clements 51
27 Stefan Parsons 7
28 Kyle Weatherman 4
29 Timmy Hill 66
30 Kaz Grala 26
31 Brennan Poole 6
32 Matt Mills 53
33 Chad Finchum 8
34 Joe Graf Jr 38
35 Blaine Perkins 2
36 Ryan Ellis 43
37 Dawson Cram 44
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Patrick Emerling 35

More From DraftKings Network