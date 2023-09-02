How to watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington on Saturday for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. The Lady in Black will host the event on Saturday, September 2, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race runs 200 miles, with 147 laps of the 1.366-mile course. It’s the second race of the year at Darlington. Kyle Larson won the spring race in May. A year ago, Noah Gragson won the fall race and Justin Allgaier won the spring race. It generally runs right around two hours, give or take.

The starting lineup for the race will be settled Saturday morning at qualifying. This year’s race will include several big names from the Cup Series. Larson is back to try and secure a sweep of the Darlington Xfinity races, and he’s joined by Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. All are among the favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying, with Larson leading at +180, Hamlin next at +250, and Busch at +600. Allgaier has the best odds to win among the Xfinity Series regulars.

How to watch the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the race on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Starting lineup