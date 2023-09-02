 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.

A general view of pit road and empty stands without fans due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 19, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has reached the penultimate race of the 2023 regular season. The field will be at Darlington Raceway on Saturday running the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. The race gets going at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be preceded by qualifying at 11:05 a.m.

Qualifying is not airing on television, so we’ll be providing live updates through the session until a starting lineup is finalized. The session will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Darlington will feature one round of single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap around the track trying to secure the fastest time in the field. The fastest claims pole, the slowest starts in the last position, and everybody else in the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +180 on the odds board and is followed by fellow Cup Series veterans Denny Hamlin at +250 and Kyle Busch at +600. Xfinity regular Justin Allgaier is next at +700.

Here is the full entry list for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Stefan Parsons 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Kyle Larson 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Trevor Bayne 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Corey Heim 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

