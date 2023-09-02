NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has reached the penultimate race of the 2023 regular season. The field will be at Darlington Raceway on Saturday running the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. The race gets going at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be preceded by qualifying at 11:05 a.m.

Qualifying is not airing on television, so we’ll be providing live updates through the session until a starting lineup is finalized. The session will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Darlington will feature one round of single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap around the track trying to secure the fastest time in the field. The fastest claims pole, the slowest starts in the last position, and everybody else in the starting lineup is sorted by qualifying time.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +180 on the odds board and is followed by fellow Cup Series veterans Denny Hamlin at +250 and Kyle Busch at +600. Xfinity regular Justin Allgaier is next at +700.

Here is the full entry list for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.