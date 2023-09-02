Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, coming to you live from Darlington Raceway as the regular season approaches its close. It will be a busy day with qualifying scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET and the green flag dropping on the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at 3:30 p.m.

The race will air on USA, but qualifying will not be available on TV. You can watch qualifying (and the race) online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Saturday will feature 20 minutes of warm-up/practice time for the cards, and then single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver will get one lap to record as fast a time as possible. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the front row. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted from fastest to slowest qualifying time.

The Xfinity Series has this race and next week’s Kansas Lottery 300 remaining to close out the regular season. Austin Hill currently leads the field with 12 drivers earning a spot in the playoffs. Riley Herbst is currently on the outside looking in with the best chance at claiming a spot on points.

If we get a new winner this week, that person will clinch a playoff berth. However, it’s a veteran-heavy field at the Xfinity race this weekend. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch are all among the Cup Series drivers taking a spin in the second circuit. Larson is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +180 odds. Hamlin follows at +250 and Kyle Busch is +600. Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win among regular Xfinity Series drivers, sitting at +700. John H. Nemechek follows him at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 11:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App.

Entry list