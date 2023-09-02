 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Darlington for the 2023 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars lined up on pit road prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 21, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, coming to you live from Darlington Raceway as the regular season approaches its close. It will be a busy day with qualifying scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET and the green flag dropping on the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at 3:30 p.m.

The race will air on USA, but qualifying will not be available on TV. You can watch qualifying (and the race) online via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Saturday will feature 20 minutes of warm-up/practice time for the cards, and then single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver will get one lap to record as fast a time as possible. The fastest driver will claim pole position, the second fastest will join them on the front row. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted from fastest to slowest qualifying time.

The Xfinity Series has this race and next week’s Kansas Lottery 300 remaining to close out the regular season. Austin Hill currently leads the field with 12 drivers earning a spot in the playoffs. Riley Herbst is currently on the outside looking in with the best chance at claiming a spot on points.

If we get a new winner this week, that person will clinch a playoff berth. However, it’s a veteran-heavy field at the Xfinity race this weekend. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch are all among the Cup Series drivers taking a spin in the second circuit. Larson is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +180 odds. Hamlin follows at +250 and Kyle Busch is +600. Justin Allgaier has the best odds to win among regular Xfinity Series drivers, sitting at +700. John H. Nemechek follows him at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App.

Entry list

2023 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Stefan Parsons 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Chad Finchum 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Kyle Larson 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Trevor Bayne 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Corey Heim 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Rajah Caruth 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Matt Mills 53
35 Timmy Hill 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

