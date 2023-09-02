How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Tranmere Rovers

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Tranmere Rovers. Wrexham are coming into this contest after losing to Bradford City in penalties 4-3 in the EFL Cup.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Tranmere Rovers

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After dropping the opening league match, Wrexham have managed to take points in every contest since. However, they’ve only managed one win in that span. Tranmere Rovers have also won just one match in league play, losing the other four so far. They also lost their EFL Cup match in a 2-0 result against Leicester City. Tranmere fell to Notts County 2-1 in their last EFL League Two match. Both sides will look to grab three points in an attempt to advance up the table early in the season.