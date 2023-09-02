Odds to win Pac-12 heading into 2023 College Football season

Let’s pour out a cold one for the Pac-12. This is going to be the last dance for the conference that has defined west coast athletics for over a century. By now we’ve all read about the destruction of the conference, which started with USC and UCLA deciding to leave for the Big Ten several months ago and ended with Oregon and Washington also heading to the Big Ten at a discount and Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado heading to the Big XII. That leaves Stanford and California begging to join the ACC and Oregon State and Washington State hoping the Mountain West will have them.

It’s a sad ending to some truly great football memories that usually came after midnight while most fans were either celebrating or crying on Twitter. It would be nice for one of the remaining four to win the conference this year, but that’s probably not happening. While Oregon State seems like a interesting bet at +1100, all the attention is going to be USC (+195), Oregon (+310), Washington (+320) and Utah (+550). The smart money might be on the Utes, who will try to get quarterback Cam Rising back from his ACL injury early in the conference season.

Whoever ends up raising the Pac-12 trophy at Allegiant Stadium in early December it’s going to be a bittersweet day as college football has once again took something from us that we loved because the TV networks needed to pay the rent. If only that Apple+ deal would have went through... if only.

Check out the latest odds to win the 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

USC +210

Oregon +310

Washington +330

Utah +450

Oregon State +1100

UCLA +1400

Washington State +4000

California +8000

Arizona +10000

Colorado +12000

Stanford +20000

Arizona State chose to self-impose a postseason ban for 2023 so the Sun Devils aren’t listed.