Odds to win Big Ten heading into 2023 College Football season

To no one’s surprise, the oddsmakers see the 2023 Big Ten Championship coming down to two programs: the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. The two archrivals appear ready to duke it out for the title in the final season of Big Ten divisions.

Though Buckeyes actually lost the Big Ten a year ago, they enter as the slightest of favorites for the conference entering the season. That status comes in spite of the program losing multiple key players to the NFL, including quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. At the same time, arguably the best overall player in all of college football, wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., returns for another run in Columbus.

The Wolverines have slightly less turnover from 2022 with which to contend. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy returns and will not have to battle for the starting job as he did last year with Cade McNamara. All-American running back Blake Corum will join McCarthy in the backfield as will most of last season’s offensive line. Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker do depart, but starting wideout Cornelius Johnson came back for his senior season.

Though a sizable gap exists between those programs and the rest of the Big Ten, the Penn State Nittany Lions will have a chance to make the conference a more compelling race. Former five-star recruit Drew Allar will finally have his chance to take over under center. Penn State’s talented receiving corps will help him out, especially KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Check out the latest odds to win the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Michigan +175

Ohio State +180

Penn State +500

Wisconsin +750

Iowa +1200

Minnesota +2500

Illinois +3000

Maryland +8000

Nebraska +8000

Purdue +10000

Michigan State +15000

Northwestern +30000

Indiana +50000

Rutgers +50000