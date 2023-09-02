Odds to win Big 12 heading into 2023 College Football season

Whether the Texans Longhorns are #Back remains unclear. However, for the first time since Mack Brown last roamed the sidelines at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, they enter the season as the odds-on favorite to win the Big 12 Championship.

The hype surrounding Texas stems in no small part from the quarterbacks in Austin. Quinn Ewers returns after a promising first season under center for the Longhorns and has plenty of talented company in the QB room. Arch Manning joined the squad this year and Maalik Murphy has shown tremendous promise as well. While the offense lost running back Bijan Robinson to the NFL this offseason, the supporting cast remains talented with all three of their leading pass catchers from 2022 returning.

While the Longhorns have trended upward heading into the season, the excitement seems more muted for the rival Oklahoma Sooners. Though they come in just behind Texas in the odds, 2022’s 6-7 record didn’t quite start the new coaching staff on the right foot. Oklahoma will try to correct course this season with an experienced defense and returning QB Dillon Gabriel.

Some might wonder where that leaves the TCU Horned Frogs who made it all the way to the national championship last season before falling to the Georgia Bulldogs. With so much talent leaving the program — quarterback Max Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston left for the NFL — the Horned Frogs will have a difficult time replicating last year’s unexpected success.

Check out the latest odds to win the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas +100

Oklahoma +350

Kansas State +500

Texas Tech +1000

TCU +1600

Baylor +1800

UCF +3500

Kansas +3500

Oklahoma State +4000

BYU +8000

Iowa State +8000

Cincinnati +10000

West Virginia +15000

Houston +20000