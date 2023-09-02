 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the 2023 playoffs this weekend at Darlington with the Cook Out Southern 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday, but qualifying will take place a day prior starting at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour, running two rounds for the field of drivers. The first round will see the field split in half with each group running single-car, one lap qualifying. The top five in each group will advance to the second round where those ten drivers will get one more lap to secure pole position.

Martin Truex, Jr. claimed the regular season points title and heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the first race of the playoffs. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds to win. Kyle Larson follows at +600, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin are each +600. Defending race champ Erik Jones is +2800 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

