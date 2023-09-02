NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the 2023 playoffs this weekend at Darlington with the Cook Out Southern 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday, but qualifying will take place a day prior starting at 1:20 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour, running two rounds for the field of drivers. The first round will see the field split in half with each group running single-car, one lap qualifying. The top five in each group will advance to the second round where those ten drivers will get one more lap to secure pole position.

Martin Truex, Jr. claimed the regular season points title and heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the first race of the playoffs. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds to win. Kyle Larson follows at +600, and William Byron and Denny Hamlin are each +600. Defending race champ Erik Jones is +2800 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.