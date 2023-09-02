NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR is headed to Darlington Raceway this weekend, and the Cup Series will be running the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The first race of the 2023 playoffs will be preceded on Saturday by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. Both events will air on USA.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Cup Series qualifying at Darlington will feature two rounds. The first round will see the field split in half and each group competing to earn a spot in the second round. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance, and those ten drivers will compete in the second round to claim pole position and sort out the rest of the first ten drivers in the starting lineup.

Martin Truex, Jr. won the regular season points title and enters the first race of the playoffs as the favorite to win the race and the entire playoff at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s +500 to win the race, and is followed by Kyle Larson at +600 and William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +750. He’s +400 to win the Cup Series Championship, and is followed by Larson and Byron at +550.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list