 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Cook Out Southern 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Darlington Raceway this weekend, and the Cup Series will be running the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The first race of the 2023 playoffs will be preceded on Saturday by qualifying at 1:20 p.m. Both events will air on USA.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Cup Series qualifying at Darlington will feature two rounds. The first round will see the field split in half and each group competing to earn a spot in the second round. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance, and those ten drivers will compete in the second round to claim pole position and sort out the rest of the first ten drivers in the starting lineup.

Martin Truex, Jr. won the regular season points title and enters the first race of the playoffs as the favorite to win the race and the entire playoff at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s +500 to win the race, and is followed by Kyle Larson at +600 and William Byron and Denny Hamlin at +750. He’s +400 to win the Cup Series Championship, and is followed by Larson and Byron at +550.

How to watch qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500

Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network