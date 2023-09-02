 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

General view of Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving for Ferrari F1 Team during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 11, 2022 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Stefano Guidi/ Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Monza this weekend for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior we’ve got qualifying starting at 10 a.m. ESPN2 is broadcasting it, but if you’re unable to view it on TV or via live stream, we’ll be providing live updates throughout the three qualifying periods until pole position and the rest of the starting grid are finalized.

Qualifying will run a little over an hour with Q1 lasting 18 minutes, Q2 lasting 15 minutes, and Q3 lasting 12 minutes and breaks in between Q1 and Q2. Five drivers are dropped after each of the first two periods, leaving ten drivers competing for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting grid during Q3.

Max Verstappen is a -600 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez is. distance second on the odds list at +1200. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz follow at +1400.

Here is the full entry list for the Italian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Italian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

