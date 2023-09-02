How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula 1 is racing near Milan this weekend and history is on the line at the Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen will look to win his tenth straight race and set the record for most consecutive F1 wins. He is currently tied with Sebastian Vettel who accomplished the feat in 2013.

Verstappen aims for history on Sunday, but the day before he’ll be running in qualifying, looking to secure his ninth pole of the 2023 season. Qualifying starts at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and will air on ESPN2. You will be able to view a live stream at WatchESPN if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying is three rounds and will last a little over an hour. The first round will see all 20 drivers running laps for 18 minutes in an attempt to secure the fastest lap time. The five slowest drivers will be dropped from qualifying and start in P16-20 on the starting grid. The second round will see the remaining 15 drivers run for 15 minutes with the bottom five dropped into P11-15. The final qualifying period will run 12 minutes and the final ten drivers will compete for pole position.

Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and most will view this race — and the remaining races of the season — as a competition for the second and third spots on the podium. He’s -600 to win the race heading into qualifying and the next closest is Sergio Pérez at +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

