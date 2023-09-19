Browns to add another running back after Nick Chubb’s injury

The Cleveland Browns will have to re-evaluate their running back room in light of Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski was clear the team will be adding another player to the position group. Jerome Ford appears to be set as the lead back and Pierre Strong Jr. is also on the team, but the Browns do have some options to bolster the group.

Let’s take a look at some of the options Cleveland has when it comes to trade targets.

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The obvious name on everyone’s mind will be Taylor, who has made it clear he wants out of Indianapolis. The complication here is Taylor also wants a new deal, which the Browns might not want to give him that money. Chubb’s status going forward is uncertain but the running back has beaten a similar injury once before. The Browns don’t need two feature running backs.

The other issue surrounding Taylor is price point. The Colts have rebuffed some serious offers for Taylor, which has created some noise about whether they actually do want to move him. He would obviously be a huge acquisition and would appear to be a big boost for the Browns given how easily Chubb and Jerome Ford were carving up the Steelers in Week 2. At this juncture, Taylor seems unlikely to be a Brown.

Cam Akers, Rams

The Rams have already been in trade talks about Akers, who has done something to fall out of favor with the team. He’s a talented player but motivation and injury concerns have muddled his development. The Browns could likely add him at a lower cost than Taylor, which would be attractive. There’s also the chance Akers sees this as a big opportunity to become a lead running back and breaks out.

The other favorable point is Akers is entering free agency this offseason, so he’ll be pushing for that next contract too. Cleveland might let Ford and Strong Jr. roll for a week or two but if they show some signs of slippage, Akers might get the move he and the Rams want.