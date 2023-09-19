Here are some free agent RBs the Browns might target after Nick Chubb’s injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a season ending knee injury in Week 2. Their current backups at RB are Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, Jr., and head coach Kevin Stefanski has said that they will be looking into signing another running back to replace Chubb.

Here are some running backs that are currently free agents who could be potential targets for Cleveland.

Free agency targets

Leonard Fournette

Fournette worked out with a few teams in the preseason, but the former Buccaneer has yet to find a home. He led the Bucs in 2022 with 668 rushing yards, down from 812 the season before. He would be an easy fit in an RB1 position. Fournette has six years in the league under his belt now, and while he hasn’t surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark since 2019, he is also a solid receiving option and had 450 or more receiving yards in each of his past two seasons.

Kareem Hunt

This would be a reunion for Hunt and the Browns. Hunt requested a trade from the Browns last year, which they declined, and he has not found a new home in free agency yet. Hunt had 468 yards for the Browns last year as Chubb’s No. 2, but he would have the opportunity here to be the unchallenged RB1.

Darrell Henderson

Henderson spent four years with the Los Angeles Rams, and had over 600 rushing yards in both 2020 and 2021. In 2022, he added up 283 rushing yards over 10 games as well as 102 receiving yards.

Other options

JD McKissic is a current free agent. His 2022 season ended early with a neck injury, which the Browns would need to evaluate before signing. Dontrell Hilliard, Rex Burkhard, and Malcolm Brown are also up for grabs in free agency right now.