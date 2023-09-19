How much waiver wire budget should you use to claim Jerome Ford in Week 3?

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 19. Unfortunately, starting running back Nick Chubb suffered a severe knee injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. While not the focal point of the injury for the superstar running back, this does leave the Browns backfield, and potentially your fantasy roster, with a hole at the RB position.

Backup Jerome Ford played well in relief, finishing with 16 carries for 106 yards and adding 25 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. When waivers are processed on Wednesday, should you be emptying your FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to try and get Ford?

Fantasy football waiver wire budget advice

Browns RB Jerome Ford

How much budget to use: $25-$35 (assuming $100 to begin the season)

Yes, this is a large gap, but it depends on how much you have left. With one week in the books, players like Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Hunter Henry, Allen Robinson and Roschon Johnson were all hot additions after strong starts to their respective seasons. It isn’t unlikely that you are already working with a lower FAAB than just a week ago, so you may have less to offer.

It does feel like Ford is going to be given a chance to shine from the workload he received when Chubb went down with the injury. His production against a Steelers defense was impressive and included a 69-yard run that set up a Cleveland score late in the game. The Browns did use Pierre Strong Jr. to punch in a one-yard touchdown at the goal line, so it isn’t expected to a 100% snap share for Ford.

You don’t want to throw 100% of your remaining budget at Ford because it is only Week 3 of the season, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns add someone to the backfield. Through two weeks, we have already seen JK Dobbins and Chubb suffer season-ending injuries, with Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley picking up injuries expected to sideline them for multiple weeks. While injuries are unpredictable, there is a chance that another big injury will occur, and you may not want to be without any FAAB in the future. Also, former Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt is a free agent. If there isn’t bad blood between the player and the franchise, he is a logical candidate to be brought in.

Ford will be one of the top waiver-wire pickups in fantasy football this week. His short-term outlook projects well with a high workload, but his long-term upside remains unclear. Spending $25-$35 gives you a good shot of rostering him, while also acknowledging there are 15 more weeks to the fantasy football season.