Colorado football TV ratings are so big the SEC must be jealous

The biggest story in college football is big at the box office as well.

By Collin Sherwin
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes have been the story of college football in 2023, and their 3-0 record has jump started a Pac-12 conference that unfortunately will meet its demise at season’s end.

What Deion Sanders has done by turning over an entire roster and bringing so many players to Boulder has captured the imagination of college football fans everywhere. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have The Rock and Lil’ Wayne on the sidelines at games as well.

But that has translated to record ratings for Colorado, and their TV partners likely couldn’t be happier to see a new can’t miss team every weekend, particularly in the late-night TV windows.

We were one of those 8.3 million viewers on the east coast at 2:15 a.m., watching Shedeur Sanders lead a 98-yard drive and get the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. And we stayed up extremely late to see a double overtime victory.

With all respect to the Fresno State’s and Hawai’i’s of college football that we love, sometimes that midnight oil can only burn so much after a full day of The Best Sport already. But what CU is doing is that fascinating to watch, and that should only continue even if they can’t pull off a win this weekend.

Colorado is a 21-point underdog at Oregon on Saturday per DraftKings Sportsbook.

