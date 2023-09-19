BIDS by DraftKings — Full Schedule for Every Marketplace Auction in September

What is Bids by DraftKings?
Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of sports collectibles with Bids by DraftKings, the latest collection from DraftKings Marketplace. Get ready to embark on a journey celebrating the legacy of sports greatness, as we unveil exceptional collectibles that immortalize the legends themselves.
2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Set
August 20 was the last day Reignmakers Football players can purchase Play-Action Set packs on the primary market and start building their 2023 roster with top-250 players to compete for a share of this season’s $30 million in contest prizing. But as if that wasn’t enough, Play-Action Pack purchasers will get additional perks to start the regular season.
Bid NOW on DraftKings Marketplace!
Why Choose Bids by DraftKings?
- No Additional Buyer Premiums: Enjoy the excitement of winning bids without any additional buyer premiums for a limited time. Experience the thrill of acquiring extraordinary memorabilia without any extra costs.
- Unlock Exclusive Perks: Each purchase earns you DraftKings Dynasty rewards, unlocking extraordinary benefits.
- Trust in Authenticity: Backed by a leading sports and entertainment brand, every collectible is guaranteed to be authentic.
Things You Need to Know:
- All auctions have a set start and end time, along with a minimum starting price.
- The first bid must be equal to or greater than the minimum starting price.
- Ensure your account is fully funded to place a bid.
- Limited Time Offer: No buyer’s premium on trading card auctions!
Find the Bids by DraftKings auction schedules for the rest of September below!
September BIDS Schedule
|Collectible Name
|Sport
|Card Year
|Card Manufacturer
|Start Date
|End Date
|Start Time
|End Time
|Collectible Name
|Sport
|Card Year
|Card Manufacturer
|Start Date
|End Date
|Start Time
|End Time
|Otis Wilson 1986 Topps #23 PSA 7
|Football
|1986
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|4:30:00 PM
|Jose Canseco 1989 Topps #500 PSA 8
|Baseball
|1989
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|4:40:00 PM
|Ken Griffey Jr. 1989 Bowman Rookie PSA 6
|Baseball
|1989
|Bowman
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|4:50:00 PM
|Jasson Dominguez 2022 Bowman Chrome Prospects Shimmer Refractor Rookie PSA 9
|Baseball
|2022
|Bowman
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:00:00 PM
|T.J. Watt 2020 Panini Contenders Stardust PSA 9
|Football
|2020
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:10:00 PM
|Bailey Zappe 2022 Panini Mosaic Rookie #321 PSA 9
|Football
|2022
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:20:00 PM
|Ja'Marr Chase 2021 Panini Prestige Rookie PSA 9
|Football
|2021
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:30:00 PM
|Treylon Burks 2022 Panini Illusions Rookie Auto #/99 PSA 8
|Football
|2022
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:40:00 PM
|Tom Brady 2020 Panini Prizm #255 PSA 9
|Football
|2020
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|5:50:00 PM
|Fernado Tatis Jr. 2021 Topps Through The Years #12 PSA 9
|Baseball
|2021
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:00:00 PM
|Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 2022 Panini Elements Future Signs Purple Rookie Auto #/99 PSA 9
|Football
|2022
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:10:00 PM
|Nolan Arenado / Paul Goldschmidt / Yadier Molina 2022 Topps Triple Threads Relics Amethyst PSA 9
|Baseball
|2022
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:20:00 PM
|Shohei Ohtani 2018 Topps Pitching Rookie PSA 9
|Baseball
|2018
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:30:00 PM
|Corbin Burnes 2019 Topps Heritage Real One Auto Rookie PSA 10
|Baseball
|2019
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:40:00 PM
|Kenneth Walker III 2022 Panini Prizm Rookie Patch Auto #/99 SGC 9.5
|Football
|2022
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|6:50:00 PM
|Joey Bosa / Junior Seau 2016 Panini Flawless Dual Diamond Memorabilia Relic Rookie #/15
|Football
|2016
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:00:00 PM
|Jalen Hurts 2022 Panini Contenders Stardust #76 PSA 10
|Football
|2022
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:10:00 PM
|Michael Harris 2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Auto Rookie PSA 9
|Baseball
|2020
|Bowman
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:20:00 PM
|Josh Allen 2018 Donruss Rated Rookie On-Card Auto BAS 9
|Football
|2018
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:30:00 PM
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2020 Topps Triple Threads Relic Ruby Auto #1/1 PSA 8
|Baseball
|2020
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:40:00 PM
|Nolan Ryan / Craig Biggio / Jeff Bagwell 2021 Topps Triple Threads Auto Relics Sapphire #/3 BGS 9
|Baseball
|2021
|Topps
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|7:50:00 PM
|Lamar Jackson 2018 Panini Patch Rookie Patch Auto #/49 PSA 8
|Football
|2018
|Panini
|9/23/2023
|9/29/2023
|9:00:00 AM
|8:00:00 PM
Don’t Miss Out!
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time enthusiast, seize the opportunity to be part of the exhilarating world of sports memorabilia. Join us on DraftKings Marketplace, where passion and greatness collide.