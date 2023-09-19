Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, September 19

The Detroit Tigers (70-80) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Detroit will start Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Ryan Pepiot (2-1, 2.00).

The Dodgers are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Tigers-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Tigers

Day-to-day: SP Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder)

Out: RF Riley Greene (elbow), RP Mason Englert (hip)

Dodgers

N/A

Starting pitchers

Miguel Diaz vs. Ryan Pepiot

Diaz will take the mound for the eighth time this season, making his second start. He has yet to pitch more than one inning in a single appearance so this likely signals a bullpen day for the Tigers. He has only allowed three hits over 6.2 innings and has struck out nine while walking two.

Pepiot will start his fourth game of the year, making his sixth appearance. He got rocked his last time out against the San Diego Padres. Pepiot allowed four earned runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out five and didn’t issue any walks but took his first loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The series’ first game ended 8-3 in favor of the Dodgers. They have scored at least six runs in four consecutive games and have a good matchup against the struggling Detroit bullpen. Despite the Tigers being tough to rely on, they have scored at least five runs in four of their last five games, suggesting we should see another high-scoring game.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles looks focused on a postseason run and is playing like it will be in contention for another World Series title. They have won four games in a row, with their last loss being a game that Pepiot started. The Dodgers were against San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell in that matchup. Unless Detroit can get to Pepiot early, Los Angeles should be able to notch another one.

Pick: Dodgers