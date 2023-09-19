Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, September 19

The San Francisco Giants (76-74) will play the first game of a rare two-game divisional series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. San Francisco will start Alex Cobb (7-6, 3.62 ERA), while Arizona counters with Zac Gallen (15-8, 3.50 ERA).

The Diamondbacks are the -148 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +124 underdogs, and the run total is set 8.5.

Giants-Diamondbacks picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Giants

N/A

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Scott McGough (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Alex Cobb vs. Zac Gallen

Cobb is starting his 28th game of the season and his third against Arizona. So far, he has allowed three earned runs on 11 hits over 13.1 innings of work. Cobb threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians his last time out. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one.

Gallen will start his 32nd game of the season, a career high. He has pitched relatively well against the Giants, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits in 13.2 innings while walking three and striking out 12. Gallen has had a rollercoaster September, allowing a combined 11 earned runs over two starts and then pitching a complete game shutout in the other. Most recently, he allowed seven runs (six earned) against the New York Mets on eight hits in just five innings.

Over/Under pick

The Giants are coming off a four-game series on the road against the Colorado Rockies. Despite the altitude’s effect on the ball, San Fran only scored 20 runs in the series, with 11 coming in the final game. Gallen has been shaky, which should help the over hit, but I think Arizona’s lineup is what pushes it over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Outside two or three starts this season, Gallen typically gives Arizona plenty of upside on the mound. He has pitched well against the Giants, and if he can settle in early, he should be able to bring the win.

Pick: Diamondbacks -148