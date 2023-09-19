Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Braves on Tuesday, September 19

The Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) take on the Atlanta Braves (96-53) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.73) will pitch for the Braves.

Atlanta enters as -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Philadelphia coming in at +180. The run total is set at 9.

Phillies-Braves picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee)

Braves

Day-to-day: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (right calf tightness)

Out: RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), RP Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation), SP Michael Soroka (right forearm inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Spencer Strider

Sanchez’s latest start also had him facing the Braves, and he came through in a big way. He spent 7.1 innings on the mound, allowing four earned runs and recording 10 strikeouts. In his latest road start, he let up two earned runs in six innings against the Nationals.

Strider also faced the Phillies in his latest start, holding them to one earned run in seven innings and recording nine strikeouts. In his latest home start, Strider struggled against the Cardinals, letting up six runs in 2.2 innings and continuing a pattern of frustrating inconsistency this year despite dominant stuff.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 8. Two consistent pitchers go head to head here, but the Braves have one of the biggest-hitting lineups in MLB, and the Phillies are doing everything they can do grab a playoff bid. I like the over here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game, 7-1, as they creep closer to a Wild Card bid. We’ve seen this pitching matchup before, though, and we already know how it ends. I’m picking Strider and the Braves here after he shut down the Phillies’ offense earlier this month.

Pick: Braves -218