Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees on Tuesday, September 19

The Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) take on the New York Yankees (76-74) in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (9-6, 3.81 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and Clarke Schimidt (9-8, 4.56) will pitch for the Yankees.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Toronto at -112 and New York coming in at -108. The run total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Yankees picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Blue Jays

Out: 1B Brandon Belt (lumbar spine muscle spasms), C Danny Jansen (fractured right middle finger)

Yankees

Out: OF Jasson Domínguez (elbow), RP Ian Hamilton (right groin strain), RP Keynan Middleton (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Clarke Schmidt

Kikuchi struggled in his latest start, conceding six earned runs in five innings against the Rangers. In his latest road start, he let up six earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Rockies. Earlier this season, he faced the Yankees and kept them to one earned run in six innings.

Schmidt has been fairly consistent in letting up between 2-4 runs per outing. In his latest start, he allowed three earned runs in 5.1 innings. In his most recent road start, he let up three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Earlier this season, he faced the Blue Jays and allowed no earned runs over 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

Both of these pitchers have been able to handle these opposing batting lineups already this season. The Blue Jays have not been hitting it out of the park lately and have depended on their defense for recent wins, scoring just 10 total runs over the weekend against the Red Sox.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won two of three against the Pirates in their latest series, and the Blue Jays swept the Red Sox. The Yankees have been hitting big lately, while the Blue Jays offense has looked somewhat muted. This pitching matchup should be fairly even, so I’m going with the home team on a 6-2 streak right now — for all their struggles, New York has hit lefties well all year, and I think that will make the difference.

Pick: Yankees -108