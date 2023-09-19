Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rays on Tuesday, September 19

The Los Angeles Angels (68-82) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. Patrick Sandoval (7-13, 4.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, while rookie Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.56) will pitch for the Rays.

Tampa enters as -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +170. The run total is set at 8.

Angels-Rays picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Rays

Day to day: 1B/OF Luke Raley (soreness)

Out: OF Jose Siri (fractured right hand), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Angels

Day to day: INF Kyren Paris (thumb), SP Reid Detmers (illness)

Out: SP Chase Silseth (concussion), OF Mike Trout (hand), SP/DH Shohei Ohtani (oblqiue), 3B Mike Moustakas (arm), OF Micky Moniak (back)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Taj Bradley

Sandoval and the Angels have struggled when he is on the mound in September, losing all three of his starts this month. In his latest outing, he let up eight runs — just one of them earned — in five innings. Before that, he allowed seven runs — four of them earned — at home against the Orioles over five innings. He struggled against Oakland to start the month, as well.

Bradley has also looked less than stellar this month. In his latest start, he let up four earned runs in 4,2 innings against the Twins. In his most recent home start, he allowed four earned runs — including three home runs — in 6.1 innings against the Mariners. However, his strikeout numbers have looked good; it’s been an inability to throw strikes consistently that’s been his undoing.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these teams have been scoring many runs as of late, but this pitching matchup combined with a low total has me leaning toward the over. The Rays are in some serious competition right now for the division and/or the top Wild Card spot, and I expect Bradley to let up a few runs, as well.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Rays won two of four against the Orioles in his latest series, and the Angels got swept by the Tigers. The Rays are neck-and-neck in the race for the AL East, and are not as depleted by injuries as the Angels are. I’ll take the home team to win the first game of the series, particularly with Sandoval’s losing streak in mind.

Pick: Rays -205