Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 19

With less than three weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Tuesday, September 19 is surprisingly short on no-doubt names, but there are still both high-risk, high-reward plays and some under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, September 19

Pitchers to stream

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays — Bradley’s stuff is as electric as ever — he’s struck out 17 batters in 16 innings over three starts since returning to the Rays rotation in September — but the rookie has still struggled a bit with his command, leading to too many walks and too many homers allowed. He’s a low-floor, high-ceiling play, but that ceiling is much higher than usual thanks to a matchup with the Angels on Tuesday. Not only is Los Angeles hitting just .212/.276/.381 as a team against righties in September, but they have a whopping 28.2% K rate that’s the highest in baseball over that span. Bradley could have a field day here against a team less liable to exploit his weaknesses.

Javier Assad, Chicago Cubs — Assad got Coors’d a bit last time out, so we’re willing to forgive four walks allowed in just 3.1 innings pitched. The righty has been a god-send for a beleaguered Cubs rotation, with a 2.44 ERA over 14 appearances (eight starts) in the second half, and he gets a very comfy matchup against the Pirates at home at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh has the league’s fifth-lowest OPS against right-handed pitching since September 1, and if Assad gets his cutter back in working order, he’s a great bet to go six solid innings and snag a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, September 19.