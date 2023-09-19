How to watch Champions League Matchday 1 on TV and via livestream

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League gets underway with Matchday 1 Tuesday and Wednesday, setting the stage early for Europe’s top club competition. There are some tantalizing contests to open up the competition, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain taking on Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich squaring off with Manchester United. PSG and Man United have been struggling to find their form amid club turmoil, while the German clubs have historically been strong competitors in the Champions League.

All the Champions League matches will be available online on Paramount+, with select contests airing on CBS Sports Network.

Matchday 1 schedule

Tuesday, September 19

AC Milan vs. Newcastle United - 12:45 p.m. ET

Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig - 12:45 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund - 3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Porto - 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Crvena Zvezda - 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Barcelona vs. Antwerp - 3 p.m. ET

Feyenoord vs. Celtic - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin - 12:45 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. FC Copenhagen - 12:45 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United - 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. RB Salzburg - 3 p.m. ET

SC Braga vs. Napoli - 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven - 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Lens - 3 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network