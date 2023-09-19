D/ST to stream in fantasy football for Week 3

Aside from the infamous kicker position in fantasy football, D/ST is often the overlooked roster spot that fantasy managers are required to address. Unless you have one of the few elite units on your roster, chances are you’re taking it week-by-week by leveraging the right matchups. Thankfully, the Week 3 slate has more than a few games to hone in on from a defensive perspective.

We have the D/ST streamers to consider for Week 3, highlighted by a pair of rookie quarterback matchups.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 3

Buccaneers D/ST, vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Rostership: 32.1% ESPN

Tampa Bay is coming off a strong performance in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, totaling 17 fantasy points with six sacks and two interceptions. The Eagles have no shortage of offensive talent, and yet, it’s clear that this team is still finding its groove heading into Week 3. Bolstering the belief in the Bucs is that the Vikings managed four sacks against Jalen Hurts last week, highlighting some suspect play from Philadelphia’s offensive line.

Jaguars D/ST, vs. Houston Texans

Rostership: 12.1% ESPN

Rolling with defenses that are facing a rookie quarterback is always a sound strategy in fantasy football. C.J. Stroud did fare better in Week 2 by throwing for 384 yards, but he was still sacked six times by the Colts' defense. With Jacksonville playing host in Week 3, it serves as the perfect opportunity for Stroud to deliver his first regular season interception of his career.

Seahawks D/ST, vs. Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 4.9% ESPN

Much like the Jaguars' defense this week, Seattle has an advantageous matchup with another rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. Even against the high-octane Lions offense, the Seahawks' defense managed to pick off Jared Goff and finish with a solid 13 fantasy points. In Young’s Week 1 debut, he completed just 53% of his passes while throwing two interceptions and was sacked twice. Carolina’s shaky offensive line only adds further justification for streaming the Seahawks' defense in Week 3.

Rams D/ST, vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 0.9%

Los Angeles is coming off a forgettable -1.0 scoring performance in Week 2, but that was against a perennial Super Bowl contender in the San Francisco 49ers. The reason they may be worth sticking with in Week 3 is the uncertain status of Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow. The highest-paid player in the NFL reaggravated his calf injury late on Sunday, which puts his health up in the air for this matchup. If Jake Browning steps in his absence, the Rams’ fantasy upside will skyrocket.