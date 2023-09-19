Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 3

There is never a more tricky position to fill in fantasy football than that of the tight end. Unless you have one of the few elite names on your roster, chances are you’re going with a week-to-week strategy of streaming options. Thankfully, there have been more than a few names popping up on the radar following strong performances in the first two weeks of the season.

Here are a few tight ends that are worth streaming ahead of setting your Week 3 lineups.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 3

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 49.5% ESPN

Finding a tight end with consistent target volume is rare, but LaPorta is beginning to find a role in Detroit. He’s now caught five passes in each of his first two career games and feels like a solidified third target behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. The Lions averaged 33.1 PPG at home last season and are coming off a 31-point outing at Ford Field on Sunday. If there was a time to take a chance on LaPorta, it’s this week against Atlanta.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Rostership: 34.6% ESPN

Henry has caught a touchdown in each of his first two games and is averaging 16.9 fantasy points per game. His 11 targets through the last two weeks is a sizable volume considering the position he plays, and it could speak to a solidified role within Bill O’Brien’s new offensive scheme. With a tough matchup on deck with the Jets, Mac Jones could easily look Henry’s way as a means of avoiding the likes of Sauce Gardner in the secondary.

Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 21.7% ESPN

Hurst had 41 receiving yards to go with a touchdown as he finished with 15.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 1. On deck is a matchup with Seattle, which just gave up five catches for 63 yards to Sam LaPorta on Sunday. If anything, Carolina’s suspect pass protection may force Bryce Young to take the easier look underneath coverage, which is the area by which Hurst operates. Time will tell if he carves out a solid role, but his early rapport with Young is promising enough.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 12.4% ESPN

Ferguson saw seven targets in Week 1 and followed up with a touchdown in Week 2, which isn’t a bad way to start the season. While CeeDee Lamb is the WR1, an injury to Brandin Cooks and the low impact of Michael Gallup have seemingly elevated Ferguson’s role in this offense. On deck is the Cardinals, who despite their inspired efforts through two weeks, remain an inferior defense for these Cowboys. If anything, Ferguson isn’t a bad option for one that needs consistent production, with a touchdown added as a luxury.