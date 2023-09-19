Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 3

With two weeks of fantasy football in the books, it may be time to shift your roster strategy. Whether you’re 0-2 or are facing the aftermath of an injury, picking up the right streaming option week-to-week can keep you afloat during the long season. Looking ahead to the Week 3 schedule, there are more than a few quarterbacks that are worth considering as plug-and-plays to get you back into the win column.

Here are a few names to keep an eye out for as you submit your waiver claims this week.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 3

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 51.8% ESPN

If Goff is still available on the waiver wire in you’re league, there’s no better time to roll with Detroit than when they play at home. Last year, the Lions averaged 33.1 PPG at Ford Field, and they’re coming off a 31-point outing in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. Goff has 576 yards on 70 attempts through two weeks, and the loss of David Montgomery could give him a higher passing volume than usual. Atlanta’s defense just gave up 446 total yards of offense to the Packers, so the odds are surely in Goff’s favor.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 39.8% ESPN

Love may not be the heir apparent in Green Bay just yet, but he’s certainly earned the right to be a fantasy streaming option in Week 3. The Packers signal-caller is averaging three passing touchdowns, and 20.0 fantasy points per game through two weeks. Yes, his running value is limited and those touchdown numbers will regress to the mean. But he should welcome back one of his top targets in Christian Watson, which means his ceiling can only rise from here on out.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 29.6% ESPN

Stafford is averaging 320.5 passing yards through two games, but it’s his 1:2 TD-INT ratio that is capping his fantasy production. Now he enters a matchup with a Bengals defense that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game (21.8) to quarterbacks this season. Add on the fact that Cincinnati could be without Joe Burrow, and it sets up a huge momentum swing in the Rams' favor, which Stafford should be equipped to leverage.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Rostership: 10.4% ESPN

The Eagles' defense looks dominant on paper, and then you realize that they have given up the most fantasy points per game (26.4) to quarterbacks to begin the season. Mayfield and the Bucs have been among the surprise success stories early on, with the former No. 1 pick averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game in the last two weeks. His growing rapport with Mike Evans makes him an intriguing fantasy option, and the home-field advantage should give him a nice edge against Philadelphia.