Breaking down the top 240 flex options in Week 3 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

The National Football League now has two weeks of games and data under their belt, so it’s time to get these rankings tightened up a bit! We’ve seen massive usage and fantasy points out of Christian McCaffrey, but he’s still behind Tyreek Hill, Puka Nacua and Justin Jefferson in PPR leagues. But his usage is so high and steady, that’s it’s tough not to put him at No. 1 overall once again this week.

Injury news to monitor

Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared before their matchup with the Broncos, River Cracraft would likely take his spot.

Saquon Barkley has a sprained ankle that will keep him out of their game against the 49ers on Thursday night. Matt Breida will be up first for touches.

Anthony Richardson is in concussion protocol. If he can’t go this week, Gardner Minshew would get the start in Baltiore.

Joe Burrow tweaked his calf injury near the end of Week 2. His status for MNF against the Rams is in question at this point. Jake Browning will take over if Burrow can’t go.

David Montgomery suffered a quad bruise and could miss this week against the Falcons. Craig Reynolds and Jahmyr Gibbs would likely split work if so.

Brandon Aiyuk played through a shoulder injury in Week 2, but does have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Giants. There is always the chance they try to get him healed up, especially in a game they are heavily favored.

Players who missed Week 2, but could return in Week 3

Austin Ekeler was inactive with an ankle injury for Week 2. He didn’t practice last week, so there is concern he could miss again. If he does, Joshua Kelley would get the start again, this time against the Vikings.

Aaron Jones didn’t get any practice in for Week 2, but was listed as questionable. He should be close to returning this week against the Saints.

Brandin Cooks was close to playing in Week 2, so should have a good chance to face the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

Christian Watson appears to be closer to returning after finally practicing last Friday. He’s not a lock to play this week, but he has a real chance to play against the Saints.

Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2 due to a concussion, but head coach Josh McDaniels said he is making progress. He should have a shot at playing against the Steelers on SNF.

Kenneth Gainwell missed last Thursday’s game with a ribs injury. We haven’t heard much about the severity of the injury yet. If he can go, he may have lost the starting job to D’Andre Swift as they get ready to play the Buccaneers on MNF.

Week 3 fantasy football flex rankings in PPR leagues