Breaking down the top 32 kickers in Week 3 fantasy football rankings

Week 2 was a good one for two rookie kickers, as the Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey and the 49ers’ Jake Moody put up big fantasy numbers. Aubrey hit all five of his field goals, including a 55-yarder, while Moody was 3-for-3, including a 57 yarder, Both look poised to continue being strong fantasy kickers moving forward.

Injury news to monitor

Greg Zurlein missed last week week with a groin injury and the team brought in Austin Seibert. Zurlein could return this week to face the Patriots

Streaming options for Week 3

Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys shouldn’t have much trouble with the Cardinals and yo don’t take kickers out of games with big leads.

Jake Moody, 49ers vs. New York Giants

It’s pretty crazy that Moody is still rostered under 50% at Yahoo. He’s had back-to-back big fantasy days to start his NFL career and is set up for another against a bad Giants team.

Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings